Covid-19: University of Lincoln party student fined £10,000
- Published
A university student has been fined £10,000 after police broke up a house party attended by up to 100 people.
Officers found the party "in full swing" on Newland in Lincoln on Friday following reports of a suspected Covid regulations breach.
Ch Supt Jon McAdam said there was "no way we could have done anything other than hand out the maximum penalty".
The University of Lincoln said it was conducting its own investigation into the event.
Police issued the party's organiser with a £10,000 fine "on the spot", said Ch Supt McAdam.
'Irresponsible behaviour'
He added: "It's only a small minority, as we've seen in this case, that have decided to completely ignore the regulations.
"Why those involved here thought that the rules, which are designed to keep people safe, don't apply to them is beyond me."
He said since the start of the pandemic in March, the force's approach had been to only use "our powers as a last resort".
Ch Supt McAdam said: "In a situation such as this, in a time now when it's quite clear that everyone knows the rules, there was no way we could have done anything other than hand out the maximum penalty."
In a statement, the University of Lincoln said: "The vast majority follow the rules and are concerned about their friends' and the wider community's safety.
"As a university we deplore the irresponsible behaviour of a small number of individuals.
"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is ongoing and any necessary action will be taken once the investigation is completed."
