Wigtoft crash: Girl, 10, seriously injured
- Published
A girl has been seriously injured after being hit by a car, police said.
The 10-year-old was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 at the junction of Hipper Lane and the A17 near Wigtoft in Lincolnshire.
It happened at about 15:15 GMT on Friday, Lincolnshire Police said.
The girl was taken to hospital for treatment and her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
