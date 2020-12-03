Lincolnshire caravan season extension plans cancelled
Plans to extend the season for people staying in caravans on the Lincolnshire coast have been cancelled after a government request.
East Lindsey District Council wanted to allow sites to stay open until 5 January to give them extra time to recoup losses incurred during lockdown.
But worries over coronavirus and winter flooding meant the government was asked to intervene by those against the move.
Council officials said being in the tier three "trumped" all other issues.
East Lindsey had approved a local development order (LDO) to permit the extension, but met with opposition from Lincolnshire County Council and the Environment Agency.
They asked the government to look at the decision.
Mike Gildersleeves, assistant director of planning at East Lindsey, said: "[The] government has requested that we do not currently agree any extensions to occupancy restrictions.
"Coupled with the local picture regarding Covid-19, it is not considered appropriate... at this time," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, council leader Craig Leyland said due to being in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions "the reality is... the sites would have had to close anyway.
"So, we are going to be working with our partners to see what we can do next season."
Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at Lincolnshire County Council, said he was not opposed to the idea of extending the season providing it could be done in a safe way.
But he said allowing sites to remain open this winter could put "extra demand on emergency services and local councils" as they deal with the "ongoing Covid-19 response".
"[It] could seriously put lives at risk," he added.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for a comment.
