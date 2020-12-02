BBC News

Marcin Stolarek murder: Man in court over ditch body killing

Published
image copyrightLincolnshire Police
image captionMarcin Stolarek's body was discovered in a drainage channel in Boston in January

A fourth person has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found dead in a drainage channel.

The body of Polish national Marcin Stolarek, 46, was found in South Forty-Foot Drain in Boston, Lincolnshire, by a member of the public in January.

Artur Klosowski, 30, of Witham Place, Boston, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody.

He is also charged with assisting an offender and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

According to police, Mr Klosowski was arrested in the Republic of Ireland in October and brought back to the UK as part of an investigation into Mr Stolarek's death.

Three other people, Adam Kaminski and Justyna Swaitek, both of Union Court, Boston, and Lukasz Ferenc, of Windsor Bank in the town, have also been charged with murder.

Adam Maksajda, of Blacksmiths Grove, Fishtoft, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

All five defendants are due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on 8 February.

A trial date has been set for 5 July at Leicester Crown Court.

More news from across Lincolnshire

