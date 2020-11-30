The Ark wildlife sanctuary 'inundated' with exotic pets
- Published
An exotic wildlife sanctuary has been "inundated" with unusual unwanted pets during the coronavirus pandemic, its owners have said.
Jamie and Michelle Mintram, at The Ark in Lincolnshire, said there had been an "upsurge" in exotic animals handed in, such as arctic foxes and raccoons.
"We've had chinchillas, and meerkats are popular because of the advert," Mr Mintram said.
The current lockdown was proving hard because of winter costs, he added.
"A lot of the exotic animals need extra heating and bedding," he said.
Mr Mintram said it cost over £25,000 a month to run the park, which also takes in animals from the illegal pet trade.
The public were being "very supportive and generous", but a £20,000 crowdfunding appeal had been launched to help cover the winter costs, he said.
Earlier this year, the Mintrams said they would consider selling their house to save the animals as The Ark could not open to its usual paying visitors due to coronavirus restrictions.
They had to furlough all the staff and let go of the volunteers because they could not risk getting the virus when they were responsible for so many animals, Mr Mintram said.
It was "not financially viable" to open because significant parts of the park are indoors and Lincolnshire was recently told it would be in tier three after the end of the current lockdown.
He and his wife were working up to 14 hours a day to care for the animals, Mr Mintram added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.