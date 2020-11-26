Covid-19: Council chief says tier 3 move 'disappointing'
- Published
Lincolnshire's move into the highest coronavirus tier could have "a crippling effect on our hospitality sector", a council leader has said.
Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said it was "a big blow" for the whole county to be placed in tier three on 2 December.
He said it made no sense as infection rates had fallen and some districts were "well below the national average".
The government has been approached for a comment.
Lincolnshire will face tighter restrictions as it enters the "very high alert" tier once the nationwide lockdown ends, meaning households can only meet in public spaces like parks, where the rule of six applies.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out the reasoning behind the tier decisions for each area in a written ministerial statement.
Mr Hill said: "It's very disappointing that the whole of Lincolnshire has gone into tier three as we are seeing infection rates fall, especially in those few districts that were previously causing concern, and this could have a crippling effect on our hospitality sector.
"Although our figures have been high in some districts and lower elsewhere, there's a clear levelling-off and drop in the numbers as the lockdown restrictions and the considerable efforts of our residents begin to take effect.
"While some of our districts have infection rates well below the England average, why should the whole of Lincolnshire go into tier three for the sake of higher rates in some districts? It doesn't make sense."
He said the hospitality sector was "an important aspect of our economy" and the council would seek additional support for local businesses.
He said infection rates in four of the seven districts were below the England average and "I'm expecting the drop in those other areas to continue".
"We'll be looking to move out of tier three as soon as possible if the picture continues to improve."
One of the districts with the lowest infection rate is South Holland.
Leader of South Holland District Council Lord Gary Porter said: "Clearly the government has left sight of the science and just gone with using the lines on a map to sort it.
"Clearly it could have worked as districts. The whole point of having boundaries is that. We should have worked on local administration areas."
