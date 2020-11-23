Holbeach drugs: Two jailed over Alex Buchan ecstasy death
Two men who organised weekly drugs parties at which a schoolboy died have been jailed, with a judge telling them they were "morally responsible".
Fourteen-year-old Alex Buchan was found at property in Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincolnshire, early in April 2019.
An ecstasy tablet with the motif "The Punisher" was found next to him.
Judge John Pini told Alastair Turner, 19, and Sam King, 21, the death would be on their conscience for the rest of their lives.
Turner, of Fleet Road, Fleet, who sold drugs at the party, and King, of Fleet Street, Holbeach, who hosted the event, were told by Judge John Pini QC at Lincoln Crown Court that although there was not evidence to bring criminal charges against them for the death, they were both morally responsible for what happened.
Turner admitted possession of ecstasy with intent to supply on 5 April 2019 and a further charge of supplying ecstasy between 1 November 2018 and 7 April 2019.
King admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and two charges of permitting premises to be used for the supply of drugs.
Turner was jailed for three years and eight months and King for three years after both admitted the charges.
The court was told the two men staged weekly drug parties at King's home, targeting the invitations at school-age children.
Judge Pini, passing sentence, said "This is an utterly tragic case. It involves the loss of a very young and much loved life.
"Neither defendant has been charged in relation to Alex's death and the sentence the court imposes cannot reflect the death.
"However you will have the moral responsibility for Alex Buchan's death on your conscience for the rest of your lives."
