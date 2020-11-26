Lincolnshire man wins 'life-changing £1m house' after wife's death
- Published
A man whose wife died from cancer has won a "life-changing" £1m house after donating £10 in a charity draw.
Ian Garrick, 56, from Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire, entered the competition in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The father-of-three said the prize was the boost he needed to carry on after his wife Julie died from breast cancer.
Describing the hardship since her death five years ago, he said: "We've basically been in limbo, the house has been falling down around us."
Civil servant Mr Garrick said winning the house in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, meant he and his sons - James, 30, Callum, 22, and Nathan, 19 - could start afresh.
He added: "If I'm honest, we needed some sort of boost to carry on.
"My dream when entering the draw was to get away from here for a fresh start and it's happened.
"I still can't get my head around it, it's a new start for me, a new start for my sons, leaving some of the bad memories behind and starting again.
"A new house, new experience and a new train of thought for us all is exactly what we need."
The 3,000 sq ft property has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, large living areas and kitchen, as well as a standalone home office in the landscaped garden and a hot tub.
The competition, run by Los Angeles-based fundraising company Omaze, aims to raise £1m for Teenage Cancer Trust over the next three years, with another million pound house draw to be announced in December.