Diwali: Lincoln celebrations go digital due to Covid-19
Hundreds of people in Lincolnshire have come together for virtual Diwali celebrations after outdoor events were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Lincs Indian Society organised the Zoom Diwali as an alternative to the usual festivities at Lincolnshire Showground.
Runa Saha, from the society, said now more than ever people needed to come together to see family and friends.
Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated over five days by millions of Hindu, Sikhs and Jains.
This year Diwali started on 12 November, with the main day of celebrations taking place on 14 November.
Dr Saha said the society chose this weekend for their larger community celebration with about 200 people in traditional dress joining from home.
Families sent in videos of Bollywood songs and dances.
What is Diwali?
Diwali is the five-day festival of lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world.
The festival is usually some time between October and November, with the date changing each year.
Houses, shops and public places are decorated with small oil lamps called diyas.
Dr Saha said: "Diwali is very much about family and community coming together so for us we wanted to make sure that could still happen in lockdown."
She added: "It was complicated, but cleverly executed, and ran very smoothly.
"Each family had the opportunity to wish their friends and family a Happy Diwali and share a 'silver lining' moment - something positive that had happened to them over 2020.
"Some comments were, 'we are just so amazed at how brilliant it was,' 'best Zoom meeting I've been to', 'so great to see friends and family'.
The event raised £2100 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.