Three more arrests over weapons carried through Grantham
Three more people have been arrested over reports of people carrying weapons through Grantham on Saturday evening.
It brings the total number of arrests to 14.
Lincolnshire Police said those arrested were all 19-year-old men, and they remained in police custody.
The force said it received reports from members of the public just before 18:30 GMT on Saturday that several people were carrying weapons in the town, between Wyndham Park and Greyfriars.
Armed officers were deployed and 11 people were arrested but two men and two women, all from Grantham, have now been released with no further action.
Police said the suspects were detained in relation to public order offences and that it was believed to be an isolated incident, with many of the suspects known to each other.
Ch Insp Phil Vickers, from Lincolnshire Police, said of those arrested on Saturday, three were from Grantham, two were from London and two were from the Peterborough area.
Mr Vickers said it was unacceptable for people to bring weapons to Lincolnshire from other parts of the country.
"Grantham is a really safe town and we will always take action against the small minority who wish to unsettle this by intimidating or threatening people," he said.
