Zoe Watts: Lincoln police worker's trial on explosive and weapon offences
A police worker charged with having an explosive device, modified firearms and illegal butterfly knives at her home is to face trial next year.
Zoe Watts, 34, was arrested last month after police searched her house in St Helen's Avenue, Lincoln.
Ms Watts appeared before Lincoln Crown Court and was told she will go on trial in May.
No charges were put to her during the hearing and she was remanded in custody.
Judge John Pini QC set a provisional trial date for 17 May.
Ms Watts has been suspended by the force pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and an investigation, Lincolnshire Police said.
She was previously a Police Community Support Officer but was serving as a member of police staff at the time of her arrest.
In all she faces six charges including possession of an explosive substance, possession of a firearm and importing a prohibited weapon.
