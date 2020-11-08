Armed officers called to Grantham over reports of people with weapons
Armed police have been called to reports of people carrying weapons in a town.
Police were called Wyndham Park in Grantham, Lincolnshire, on Saturday evening before moving a short distance to the Greyfriars area.
Nine males, aged between 17 and 40, and two women, aged 26 and 32, were arrested in connection with public order offences.
All remain in custody and are due to be questioned.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said it was believed to be an isolated incident, with many of those involved known to each other.
There were no reports of any serious injuries.
