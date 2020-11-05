Horncastle Town FC boss 'felt it was a crime to be black'
- Published
A football manager says he was left feeling as if "it was a crime to be black" after being targeted by racist abuse while watching his old team play.
Horncastle Town FC boss Allan Ross, 37, claims he heard the insult during a Pinchbeck United game in Lincolnshire.
The club said it was informed on Saturday and had banned the perpetrator from all further games.
Lincolnshire Police said it was aware of the incident and an investigation was ongoing, but no arrests were made.
Mr Ross was assistant manager at Pinchbeck United and had gone to see his former club play against Lutterworth Town in Spalding on 31 October.
He said: "You feel worthless. You feel as though it's a crime to be black. You feel ashamed. There's rage, frustration, anger. You go through every single emotion."
He said he confronted the perpetrator and asked him why he made such a comment.
"In his reply, he said it was 'a generational thing', Mr Ross said.
Pinchbeck's chairman Gary Coombes said he was "absolutely disgusted".
The Lincolnshire FA, the governing body for grassroots football in the county, also said it was investigating.
In a statement, it said it "strongly condemns all forms of discrimination" and was working to "ensure racism is eradicated from the game".
Posting on Facebook, Pinchbeck United said it would not tolerate racial abuse of any description and was continuing to "work with all parties to resolve this issue".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.