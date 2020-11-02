BBC News

Man denies Skegness murder charge

image copyrightJohn Byford
image captionPaul Barnett was found injured in Grosvenor Road and died at the scene

A man has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man in a street in Skegness in Lincolnshire.

Paul Barnett, 45, was discovered on Grosvenor Road in the resort on 22 September, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Bodell, 37, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

A trial - due to last six days - has been set for 22 March and the defendant was remanded in custody.

