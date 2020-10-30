Lincoln murder victim named as Andrew McGuire from Oldham
A murder victim who died in a Lincoln street has been named by police.
Andrew McGuire, 53, from Oldham, was found seriously injured on Newark Road on Saturday afternoon. Police said he died at the scene.
Michael Lambert, 31, of Throckley, Newcastle Upon Tyne, has been charged with his murder.
A second man, aged 25, arrested in connection with the killing has been bailed while inquires continue, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
