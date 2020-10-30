Welton fatal crash driver cleared of killing passengers
- Published
A newly-qualified driver who crashed her overloaded car into a tree has been cleared of killing three of her passengers.
Kasey Boulton, 19, of Heath Close, Welton, had five passengers in her Vauxhall Astra when she lost control and crashed in March 2019.
Aiden Sawyer, Ricky Sharp, both 17, and Joby John Scrimshaw, 14, all died, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Ms Boulton was cleared of three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
'I screamed'
During the trial, the court heard Ms Boulton had only recently passed her test and one of the boys who died, Ricky Sharp, had been sitting in the car's foot well.
Prosecutors claimed overloading had caused the car to be unbalanced which contributed to her losing control on a straight stretch of road after taking a bend.
Her defence argued her inexperience may have led her to "over-compensate". Jurors also heard one of the car's brake pads had seized.
Giving evidence, Ms Boulton admitted she was an inexperienced driver, but said she was careful and had driven her car most days after passing her test at the fourth attempt.
The court heard she did not know what caused the car to veer across the road but denied she was driving dangerously.
"I just remember the feeling of the car being at the wrong angle," she said. "I screamed."
When asked about having a passenger in the footwell, she added: "I didn't think about the consequences.
"I didn't say to him to get out. I wish I had. I don't know why I didn't. At the time I didn't think Ricky was in danger."
Ms Boulton had also told police that none of her friends had done anything to distract her and she had been driving within the speed limit.
