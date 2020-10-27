Kasey Boulton: Overloaded car 'critical factor' in crash
- Published
A newly-qualified driver charged over a crash in which three of her friends were killed had overloaded her car, a court has heard.
Kasey Boulton, 19, of Heath Close, Welton, near Lincoln, spun out of control and hit a tree just outside the village, in March 2019.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Ricky Sharp and Aiden Sawyer, both 17, and Joby John Scrimshaw, 14, died in the crash.
Ms Boulton denies three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
The court heard Ms Boulton had only passed her test a few weeks earlier and that police investigator PC Mark Brown believed the overloading was a "critical factor" due to the vehicle being unbalanced.
Ian Way, prosecuting, said the Vauxhall Astra was only designed to hold four passengers but Ms Boulton had five, with Ricky Sharp sitting in the footwell behind the front passenger.
"The prosecution say her driving was dangerous because she took the conscious decision to drive an overloaded car in which one of her passengers could not be afforded the use of a seat belt," he said.
Mr Way said Ms Boulton lost control on a straight stretch of road after coming out of a bend.
The car spun clockwise and struck a tree, leading to "catastrophic damage", he said.
Jurors also heard Ms Boulton had told police during interviews she was driving between 50 and 55mph in a 60mph limit, and did not know why she "didn't brake".
Following the crash, the defendant was tested for drugs and alcohol, and returned negative results.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook on Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.