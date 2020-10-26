Prisoner absconds from HMP North Sea Camp
- Published
Police are trying to locate an inmate who left an open prison in Lincolnshire on Saturday.
Levi Mitchell was serving a sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary at HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, police said.
The 36-year-old is about 5 ft 6 in tall and has a birth mark on his left arm and hand.
Officers said anyone who had seen Mitchell or knew his whereabouts should contact the force.
North Sea Camp is an open prison which houses more than 400 offenders.
