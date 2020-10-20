Scunthorpe: Attempted murder arrests after man shot in street
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man who was shot in the street.
Paramedics were called to Dale Street in Scunthorpe after the man suffered gunshot wounds at about 23:45 BST on Monday.
Armed police officers who went to the scene arrested two people shortly after the incident.
Humberside Police said a cordon was in place on the street. The condition of the injured man is not known.
Det Ch Insp Phil Gadd said: "Officers were called by paramedic staff following reports that a man has been shot.
"An investigation has been launched and police remain at the scene on Dale Street where a cordon is in place."
Humberside Police said anyone with information about the shooting should contact the force.
