Gedney Drove End explosion leaves three hurt, one seriously
- Published
An explosion in a Lincolnshire village left three men injured, one seriously.
An air ambulance was called to Gedney Drove End near Spalding at 10:53 BST, along with other emergency crews.
The men were taken to hospital, where none are thought to be in a life-threatening condition.
An Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit was called to make the area safe and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed, Lincolnshire Police said.
