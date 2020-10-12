Tesco blackmail plot: Nigel Wright jailed for 14 years
A farmer who put pieces of metal into baby food in an attempt to blackmail Tesco has been jailed for 14 years.
Nigel Wright, 45, of Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, tried to extort £1.4m from the supermarket chain between May 2018 and February 2020.
The metal shards were spotted by two mothers who were only moments away from giving the food to their children.
Wright was found guilty in August of three counts of blackmail and two charges of contaminating goods.
The jury at the Old Bailey heard he demanded Tesco pay him in the online currency Bitcoin.
He was convicted of a further charge of blackmail for demanding £150,000 worth of Bitcoin from a driver with whom he had a road rage row.
The judge, Mr Justice Warby, had asked for a psychiatric report to be prepared ahead of sentencing, saying he appeared to be "mentally disordered".
Wright was sentenced to 11 years for his plot against Tesco, and a further three years to run consecutively for the road rage blackmail charge.
In that case, Wright sent a letter to the driver demanding Bitcoin and threatening to to kill him and his wife and children if he did not comply.
'Repulsive actions'
Mr Justice Warby said: "You were under no pressure from others, or from circumstances.
"It is not as if you had - for instance - a legitimate grievance against Tesco, nor can any other explanation easily be identified for engaging in this series of repulsive actions, apart from greed."
