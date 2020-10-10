Six held and weapons seized following Grantham disorder
- Published
Six men have been arrested and a number of weapons, including two machetes, seized following disorder in Grantham.
Police were alerted by calls from the public at 17:00 BST on Friday about the incident in the Earlesfield Lane area.
Two of the arrested men, who were all between 22 and 32, were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
In addition to the machetes, police also recovered two air weapons, a hammer and a crowbar.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "The underwater search team are assisting in the search for a possible further weapon, thought to be a hammer or similar."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.