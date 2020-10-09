Lincolnshire Police worker in court over explosive offences
- Published
A police worker has appeared in court charged with possessing an explosive substance and a disguised firearm.
Zoe Watts, 34, of St Helen's Avenue in Lincoln, was arrested on Sunday after police and a bomb squad unit searched an address in the street.
Lincolnshire Police said a quantity of chemicals and weapons were discovered, and nearby houses were evacuated.
Appearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, Ms Watts entered no plea and was remanded back into custody.
The former PCSO, who is now a civilian member of police staff, is due to appear at the city's crown court on 9 November.
She has been suspended by the force pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and an investigation.
Ms Watts faces seven charges, including possessing a disguised firearm, possessing an explosive substance, and having a weapon adapted for discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.
She also faces two counts of importing a prohibited weapon, namely a butterfly knife.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.