Lincolnshire police officer's skull fractured in 'hit-and-run'
- Published
A police officer suffered a fractured skull when she was hit by car whose driver then fled the scene.
The officer had been speaking to a man in a car in Grantham when the vehicle suddenly reversed and struck her, Lincolnshire Police said.
A 36-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, after officers pursued the car out of town.
He was further arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and possession of cannabis.
The force said the officer was injured in the car park of a Sainsbury's store at about 09:45 BST.
After the officer was injured the black Nissan Juke car drove out of the car park and headed south on the A52 out of town.
Officers pursued the vehicle and it was stopped about an hour later and the driver arrested.
'Shocking incident'
The injured officer was taken to hospital, but the extent of her injuries are not known.
Ch Supt Jon McAdam said the incident was a "stark reminder" of the danger police staff face.
"This was a shocking incident in which an officer was injured while simply carrying out their duties," he added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.