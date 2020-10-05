Carry on caravanning plans in Lincolnshire 'risk to life'
- Published
Plans to extend the season for people staying in caravans on the Lincolnshire coast will increase "the risk to life" from flooding, it is claimed.
East Lindsey District Council approved an order permitting holiday parks to stay open until 5 January instead of 31 October, when many normally close.
The authority said the measures would help to "ensure recovery" from the economic impact of coronavirus.
Lincolnshire County Council said the move was "deeply troubling".
According to the county council, any measures which seek to balance risk with reward need to be "rigorously justified".
"In the case of east coast flooding the potential risk is loss of life," it said.
The authority also said it was unlikely there would be any significant economic benefit due to the weather being "cold and inhospitable".
Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place, said: "Coastal flood risk is a major challenge for our country, and particularly in this location.
"We have to remember that in 1953 this coast did flood and people lost their lives," he said.
However, East Lindsey's portfolio holder for planning Tom Ashton said: "Quite simply, for any site to operate and take advantage of this development order they will be required to do a site-specific flood risk assessment and evacuation plan."
He added that the measures were necessary to help businesses "hit hard during this pandemic".
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- SOCIAL LIFE: Is it safe to go to the pub?
The Environment Agency also questioned the move, saying any site-specific evacuation plans would not take into account the wider cumulative impact on resources.
It also queried whether there were enough "safe places" for people to go in the event of an evacuation, and if they would be able to comply without assistance.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
- Published
- 29 June
- Published
- 10 June
- Published
- 9 June
- Published
- 13 May