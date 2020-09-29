Lincolnshire Wildlife Park: Swearing parrots removed from view Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption The African grey parrots were adopted by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in Friskney in August and placed in quarantine together

Five parrots at a wildlife park have been removed from public display after they started swearing at visitors.

The African grey parrots were adopted by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in Friskney in August and placed in quarantine together.

However, after being moved into the main outdoor aviaries the birds started ruffling a few feathers with their somewhat choice language.

They have now been moved into different colonies away from delicate ears.

'More sweary'

Jess Newton said it was very entertaining working with the birds when they first arrived.

However, she said it was hoped they would "kick the habit" when they were put outside.

Sadly, this did not quite go to plan, park chief executive Steve Nichols said.

The parrots "swear to trigger reaction or a response" so if people look shocked or laugh, it just encourages them to do it more, he said.

"With the five, one would swear and another would laugh and that would carry on," he said.

image caption Park officials said people laughing when they swore had encouraged them to do it more

"Some visitors found it funny but with kids visiting at weekends, we decided to move them.

"I'm hoping they learn different words within colonies - but if they teach the others bad language and I end up with 250 swearing birds, I don't know what we'll do," he added.

image caption The park is also home to Chico, who became an internet sensation with his rendition of Beyonce's 'If I Were a Boy'

The birds are not the first at the park to cause a stir.

Earlier this year, Chico the parrot went viral on social media with his version of Beyonce's 'If I Were a Boy'.

He now has his own Instagram page.

