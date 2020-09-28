Church lead theft accused in court in Lincoln Published duration 48 minutes ago

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a spate of lead thefts from churches in England.

Mihai Birtu, 23, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court charged with 21 offences of theft from churches between May 2018 and March this year.

These include churches in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Somerset and East Yorkshire.

Mr Birtu, of Port Street, Evesham, did not enter a plea and the case was adjourned until 9 October.

