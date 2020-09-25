Murder charge over man found dying in Skegness street Published duration 18 minutes ago

image copyright John Byford image caption Police said Paul Barnett was found in Grosvenor Road

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dying in a street in a coastal resort on Tuesday.

The victim, aged 45, was discovered on Grosvenor Road in Skegness at about 23:00 BST and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have named the man as Paul Barnett and said he lived locally.

The force said Paul Bodell, 37, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, has been charged with the murder and is due to appear in court later.

