Man admits manslaughter over street attack death Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Lincolnshire Police image caption Gediminas Vaitkus was found with a serious head injury in a street in Boston

A man has pleaded guilty to killing another man who was found injured after being attacked in a street.

Gediminas Vaitkus, 43, was discovered injured on Red Lion Street in Boston on 28 July and died five days later in hospital.

Hikmet Maez, 19, of Spilsby Road, Boston, admitted manslaughter at Lincoln Crown Court.

Maez, who previously entered a not guilty plea, was remanded and is due to be sentenced on 3 November.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics Boston