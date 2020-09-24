Former Grimsby priest denies sexually assaulting boy in 1980s Published duration 14 minutes ago

image caption Terry Atkinson denied five counts of indecently assaulting a teenage boy

A former priest has denied sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Grimsby in the 1980s.

Terry Atkinson, 68, is accused of five counts of indecently assaulting the boy aged 15 to 16.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court heard the offences were said to have taken place when Mr Atkinson, from Humberston, was involved with the Shalom youth project on Grimsby's East Marsh estate.

He was bailed to appear at the city's crown court on 22 October.

It comes as part of a Lincolnshire Police investigation into historic sexual abuse cases within the Diocese of Lincoln.