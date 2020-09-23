Lincoln family's joy of lockdown photo capturing first kiss Published duration 34 minutes ago

image copyright Harris family image caption Baby Indy was born during lockdown in May at Lincoln County Hospital

A photograph of a mother with her newborn, which features in a national exhibition of life in lockdown, has brought great joy, the family has said.

The image - entitled First Kiss - shows baby Indy and his mother Ali Harris kissing while surrounded by PPE.

It was taken by Ali's husband Leigh, who said it was a special moment.

The image is one of 100 chosen by a panel, including the Duchess of Cambridge, as one of the defining images of lockdown.

'Sweetest thing'

Mrs Harris, who has two other sons, said it was a very different experience to what she had known before.

"They laid me down and had the drapes put in place, it was quite tense for me," she said.

"So when Indy was put on my chest it was just this moment of relief.

"It was just the sweetest thing for him to wriggle up and give me a little kiss [and] to have that moment as a photo is amazing," she added.

image caption Leigh Harris said it was incredible to see the connection between mother and baby in the photo

image copyright Ali Harris image caption Baby Indy is now at home and enjoying being with his two older brothers. Solo and Orlando

Mrs Harris runs a newborn, child and family photography business from home in Branston, near Lincoln, but left it to her husband on this occasion to record events.

"I was just clicking away and just happened to capture that one moment," he said.

"She was so brave... and just to see the connection between mum and son was so lovely."

"It was incredible," he added.

The photo was chosen for an online National Portrait Gallery exhibition entitled Hold Still.

The community project, led by the Duchess of Cambridge - received more than 31,000 entries.

The family said it was a great honour for their special moment to be chosen, with Mrs Harris adding she hoped the Queen might get to see it.