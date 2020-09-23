Skegness murder arrest made after man found dying in street
Police have made a murder arrest after a man was found dying in the street in a coastal resort.
The victim, aged 45, was discovered on Grosvenor Road in Skegness on Tuesday night. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody for questioning.
The force has appealed for anyone who was in the area between 22:00 and 23:15 BST to get in touch.
A section of the road, between Roman Bank and Brian Avenue, has been closed while inquiries take place.