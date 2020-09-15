Skegness Pier offered for sale for £3m Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Christie & Co image caption The pier, which is home to a number of attractions, has been owned by the Mitchell family since 1976

Skegness Pier is being put up for sale by its owners after 40 years.

The structure, which first opened in 1881, has been owned by the Mitchell family since 1976. The current owners are due to retire.

Property agent Christie & Co said the opportunity to buy the pier, which has a guide price of £3m, was something of "a rarity".

The firm said it was expecting a lot of interest from potential buyers based overseas and in the UK.

Carolyn Wilkinson, whose father Robin Mitchell purchased the pier 44 years ago, said: "We are at that time in our lives where it makes sense to pass the reins to new owners."

Jon Patrick, Head of Leisure & Development, said: "Being positioned predominantly on the mainland sets it apart from many other pier structures and it has received considerable recent investment which will appeal to potential purchasers."

image copyright SOPA Images/Getty Images image caption It is being offered for sale with a guide price of £3m

Skegness Pier

image copyright Print Collector/Getty Images

Skegness Pier opened on 4 June 1881

It featured a 700-seat saloon/concert hall and cost about £20,000

On 11 January 1978, a severe storm washed away two large sections of the pier

It was again hit by flooding more recently in 2013

Source: National Piers Society

