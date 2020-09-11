Boston councillor says driving lorry during Zoom meeting was 'mistake' Published duration 14 minutes ago

A senior councillor has admitted he made a mistake by driving a lorry while attending a virtual Zoom meeting.

David Brown, who is portfolio holder for tourism, arts and culture at Boston Borough Council, took part in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Footage showed him at the wheel, looking at a device, and appearing to adjust it on several occasions.

"With hindsight, I shouldn't have joined the meeting whilst driving," he said.

Mr Brown has since resigned his portfolio, but will remain a councillor.

Lincolnshire Police said it was investigating reports of a man driving while using a device.

Mr Brown added he would "cooperate fully with any investigation".

After the video emerged , Mr Brown was criticised by fellow councillors and a road safety group, with one official describing his actions as "completely reckless".

Questions were also raised why none of the other councillors suggested Mr Brown be excused while he found somewhere to park.

In a statement, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents said: "From the footage shown to us, we can see a brazen example of flouting the rules of the road."

"Boston Borough Council has a responsibility to ensure that all those working on their behalf have a legal duty to ensure that safe working practices are followed and that their actions do not create a risk to others," it said.

A spokesperson for the council said: "This is being investigated through the correct channels and dealt with accordingly."

Phones behind the wheel: The law

Using a hand-held mobile phone or sat-nav while driving is illegal

Any hands-free devices should be fully set up before you drive

Police still have the power to stop you if they think you have been distracted

The law still applies if you have stopped in traffic or are queuing at lights

You must also stay in full control of your vehicle at all times

