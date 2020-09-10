Man denies manslaughter over Boston street attack death Published duration 45 minutes ago

image copyright Lincolnshire Police image caption Gediminas Vaitkus was found with a serious head injury in a street in Boston

A man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over the death of a man found seriously injured in a market town street.

Gediminas Vaitkus, 43, was discovered injured on Red Lion Street in Boston on 28 July after being attacked and died five days later in hospital.

Hikmet Maez, 19, of Spilsby Road in the town appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via video link .

Mr Maez was denied bail and is due to stand trial on 25 January.