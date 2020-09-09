Cyclist dies in Grantham crash with HGV Published duration 7 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The crash happened opposite a retail park

A cyclist has died after being struck by a lorry as it turned into a business premises to make a delivery.

The red DAF HGV was turning left on Dysart Road, Grantham, at 16:00 BST on Tuesday when it collided with the 19-year-old woman, police said.

She died at the scene and officers said it was not clear if she was riding or pushing the blue Apollo mountain bike at the time.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.