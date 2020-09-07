Image copyright Google Image caption The King's School said students and staff who had been in contact with a pupil who tested positive had been sent home to self-isolate

Two schools in Lincolnshire have asked pupils and staff to self-isolate after outbreaks of Covid-19.

Thirty children were sent home after a staff member at The Holt Primary School, in Skellingthorpe, near Lincoln, tested positive on Friday.

Meanwhile, an entire year group and four members of staff from The King's School in Grantham have been asked to self-isolate.

It comes after a pupil at the school tested positive.

'Top priority'

In a statement, The Holt Primary School said: "On Friday evening a member of staff received a positive test result and is now self-isolating.

"We immediately contacted the local public health team, and, in line with government guidance, the 30 children and three other staff within this bubble are self-isolating for 14 days as a precaution."

It added that the safety of staff and pupils was "our top priority" but that the range of measures it had in place to place to prevent the spread of the virus meant the school remained open.

Simon Pickett, head at the King's School, confirmed pupils in Year 7, along with four members of staff, had been sent home after a pupil returned a positive test on Sunday.

He said the school was made aware on Monday morning and pupils and staff who had been in contact with the pupil had been sent home to self-isolate.

