Image copyright Google Image caption The company said the two drivers who tested positive stopped working the moment they felt unwell

A taxi firm says customers who have been in contact with drivers who have tested positive for coronavirus will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

Direct Cars, in Lincoln, confirmed on Thursday two of its drivers had tested positive and were self-isolating.

The company said both drivers stopped work the moment they felt unwell.

Lincolnshire's director of public health, Prof Derek Ward, said the firm had acted "responsibly" in dealing with the situation.

The company's general manager Reagan Crow said both drivers had felt unwell, went to get tested and notified the company immediately.

"Neither driver has worked since they started feeling under the weather," she said.

Ms Crow said the company handled thousands of journeys a day and the pandemic had made that challenging.

"Obviously your drivers are out there and they are putting themselves at risk," she said.

"You understand that people have still got to get around, people have still got work to get to, hospital appointments and day-to-day life has still got to go on."

'Relying on customers'

The company has taken measures to try and protect their staff, such as not allowing passengers in the front seat of a car and providing sanitizer and wipes to drivers.

"We are relying on our customers not using our services if they have symptoms," Ms Crow added.

Prof Ward said: "We are very happy to support the business, but from what I understand they have acted really responsibly."

He said it highlighted the importance of all those who use taxis to also act responsibly if they feel ill.

"It is really important that anyone with any symptoms isolates because obviously the two taxi drivers have caught it from somewhere," he said.

