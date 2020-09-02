Image caption Two officers suffered from whiplash injuries and had to be cut from their patrol car

Police in Lincolnshire faced conditions "like the Wild West" when 10 officers were injured in assaults over the Bank Holiday weekend, it has been claimed.

Two officers were injured and had to be cut from the wreckage of their patrol car after it was rammed off the road in Skegness.

Supt Paul Timmins said he was "really angry" about the attacks.

"No officer, nobody should be subjected to that sort of level of violence when they go to their work," he said.

"We're here to help and support our communities and work with our communities and it really angers me that there is a section of our community that thinks it's OK to punch a cop or to drive into a police vehicle."

Mr Timmins said the injured officers suffered from whiplash injuries. Four other officers required hospital treatment after being attacked over the weekend.

He added: "It felt a little bit like the Wild West over the weekend."

Image caption Supt Paul Timmins said 10 officers were assaulted over the Bank Holiday weekend

The service said more than 400 officers were assaulted in the county over the last year.

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones described the ramming of the police cars as "truly shocking" and called for people who damaged police equipment to be forced pay the full amount for repairs.

"When people crash in to other vehicles on purpose to get away, I think some people genuinely think it's like a video game that we can just press reset and start again with another three lives," he said.

"Obviously that's not the case. Peoples' injuries can last a lifetime, if they survive them."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.