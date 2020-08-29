Image caption The driver of the Volvo died at the scene

A man has died after a crash involving two cars and an ambulance on a 999 call.

The ambulance was transporting a patient when the crash with two cars happened in Ruskington, near Sleaford, at about 12:15 BST on Friday.

The 29-year-old driver in a black Volvo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Sgt Helen Allcroft said it was the third "tragic death on our roads in two days" after two people died in separate crashes on Thursday.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One of our ambulances transporting an emergency patient to hospital was involved in a serious road traffic collision involving two cars.

"The patient on board the ambulance at the time of the collision continued their journey to hospital in another ambulance."

On Thursday morning a man in his 20s died when his car crashed with a lorry transporting live poultry on Leasingham Moor.

Later that night a woman in her 20s was killed in a two car crash at North Carlton, near Lincoln.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.