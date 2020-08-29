Image copyright Google Image caption Student leaders said the losses were largely down to it having to close its bars and clubs during lockdown

The University of Lincoln Students' Union (ULSU) said it has laid off 34 staff after losing £1m in income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the union said its venues had all been closed since lockdown measures were introduced.

"Sadly, this has left a large hole in the resources we have had in the past to support students," it said.

The union said funding for things like activities and its advice centre had been protected.

Georgia Petts, vice president of Education, said: "The student union is a charity and the majority of funding we get comes from the money our commercial venues make.

"This money goes into our advice centre, sports and societies, reps... and everything we do."

The union said the pandemic meant its bars and clubs had been closed for over five months, resulting in a loss of about £1m income.

"This combined with our expectations for next year has meant we have to look at saving a huge amount of money, as well as taking a lot of careful planning and re-budgeting," ULSU said.

It added that one of its most popular venues, The Engine Shed, which is billed as the county's largest live music venue, would remain closed for the upcoming academic year "as it is unlikely that our favourite large-scale events are going to be possible".

It will instead be used to accommodate students as a place to meet friends and study.

