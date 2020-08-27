Image copyright Geograph/joanne davies Image caption Lincoln Crown Court heard Charlie Sergison lost control of the car and crashed into the front room of a neighbouring house

A partially-sighted man crashed his partner's car into a house after "flying into a rage" because he thought she was cheating on him, a court heard.

Charlie Sergison, 31, had spent the night drinking and smoking cannabis at home in Spalding with his friend and girlfriend, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

But he drove off in her car after he became suspicious the pair were having an affair "right under his nose".

Sergison lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a neighbour's house.

The crash happened in St Thomas' Road in April 2019.

Sergison was given a 12-month jail sentence suspended for two years.

'Extremely dangerous'

Noel Philo, prosecuting, told the court: "He took umbrage at the way his girlfriend and friend were behaving.

"He took the view that they were having an affair.

"He drove a short distance away. It appears he then decided to come back but unfortunately, blind, drunk and drugged as he was, he clearly made a dreadful mistake.

"He drove straight into the front room of a nearby terraced house.

"It was an extremely dangerous thing to do when he was in the condition he was in and he could not see."

The court heard the defendant had macular degeneration and was registered as being "very sight deficient".

"There is no way he could have held a driving licence," Mr Philo said.

Sergison, 31, of Wintergold Avenue, Spalding, admitted dangerous driving. In addition to the suspended sentence, he was banned from driving for three years.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told him: "That is pretty meaningless because you won't be able to drive anyway."

