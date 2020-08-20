Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Nigel Wright was caught on CCTV at Tesco in Lockerbie

A farmer has been found guilty of adding metal shards to baby food in a plot to blackmail Tesco.

Nigel Wright, 45, from Market Rasen in Lincolnshire, tried to extort £1.4m from the supermarket chain in 2018.

The Old Bailey heard how two mothers were moments away from feeding their infants when they spotted the shards.

Wright was convicted of four counts of blackmail and two charges of contaminating goods. He will be sentenced on 28 September.

