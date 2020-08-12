Image copyright Google Image caption Councillors decided to remove Rafael's Coffee Shop's licence to serve alcohol

A cafe has lost its alcohol licence after hosting a child's birthday party during the coronavirus lockdown.

Police visited Rafael's Coffee Shop in Spalding following a tip-off that customers were eating and drinking inside.

Licence holder Jorge Carmezim admitted it was wrong to open but said he had not been motivated by financial gain.

The cafe is the second in Lincolnshire to lose its licence for breaching lockdown rules.

Councillor Anthony Casson, portfolio holder for public protection, said he hoped the decision would send a message to other businesses "that we can and will take action against such activity".

Cafes, pubs and restaurants were ordered to close, except for takeaway food, when lockdown was introduced in March.

On 20 June police found about 20 people inside the cafe who were mainly adults. The lights were turned off, music was playing and food and alcohol was being served and no social distancing was in place.

Footage from the officer's bodycam was played to South Holland District Council's licensing committee on Tuesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Lincolnshire Police said the "blatant disregard" for the closure order had been "astonishing".

Last week, Beira Alta Deli in Boston lost its alcohol licence for opening during lockdown.

