Lincolnshire

Man charged over street death in Lincoln

  • 12 August 2020
David Turner Image copyright Lincolnshire Police
Image caption David Turner died in hospital on 19 May, three days after he was found with a head injury

A man has been charged with killing a man found with head injuries in the street.

David Turner, 50, was attacked near the University Bridge on Brayford Way in Lincoln on the night of 16 May. He died in hospital three days later.

Adnan Mehmed, 38, of Park Street in Lincoln, has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court in October.

He has been released on bail, Lincolnshire Police said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites