Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption David Turner died in hospital on 19 May, three days after he was found with a head injury

A man has been charged with killing a man found with head injuries in the street.

David Turner, 50, was attacked near the University Bridge on Brayford Way in Lincoln on the night of 16 May. He died in hospital three days later.

Adnan Mehmed, 38, of Park Street in Lincoln, has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court in October.

He has been released on bail, Lincolnshire Police said.