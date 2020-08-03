Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Gediminas Vaitkus was found with a serious head injury in a street in Boston

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a man who was found with a serious head injury.

Gediminas Vaitkus, 43, was discovered injured on Red Lion Street in Boston at about 18:15 BST on 28 July and died on Sunday, police said.

An 18-year-old man appeared before magistrates in the town on Thursday charged with grievous bodily harm.

Lincolnshire Police has appealed for a man pictured at a shop counter to contact officers.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Police have released this image of a man they believe "could be an important witness" in a bid to trace him

The force said it wanted "to stress that this man is not a suspect but could be an important witness".

A spokesman also urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

