Three arrested over Skellingthorpe death released
Three people arrested over the unexplained death of a man in a village near Lincoln have been released "with no further action", police said.
The body of 21-year-old man was found in the early hours of Friday at a house in Waterloo Lane, Skellingthorpe.
A 54-year-old woman, and two men, aged 27 and 48, were arrested at the scene, but were later released.
A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: "This death is not being treated as suspicious."
