Image caption The body of a 21-year-old man was found at a house in Skellingthorpe

Three people arrested over the unexplained death of a man in a village near Lincoln have been released "with no further action", police said.

The body of 21-year-old man was found in the early hours of Friday at a house in Waterloo Lane, Skellingthorpe.

A 54-year-old woman, and two men, aged 27 and 48, were arrested at the scene, but were later released.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: "This death is not being treated as suspicious."

