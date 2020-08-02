Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption James Donoghue was arrested at Boston railway station on Saturday

Police have arrested a man who absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire.

James Michael Donoghue, 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, a Category D prison near Boston, on Friday morning.

Lincolnshire Police said he was arrested at Boston railway station on Saturday afternoon.

According to previous media reports, Donoghue was jailed in 2009 for raping a woman at knifepoint in Maidstone.

He is the second prisoner to go missing from the jail in the past two weeks.

On Tuesday, police renewed an appeal to trace Charley Oakley, who went missing from North Sea Camp on 20 July.

North Sea Camp houses more than 400 offenders.

