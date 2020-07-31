Image caption Lincolnshire Police is keeping a guard at the property

Three people have been arrested over the "unexplained" death of a 21-year-old man at a house in a village near Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police said the man was found in the early hours at a property in Waterloo Lane, Skellingthorpe.

A 54-year-old woman, and two men, aged 27 and 48, who were inside the property, were arrested.

A police guard remains at the scene and officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

