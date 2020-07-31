Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption James Donoghue, who absconded from another open prison in 2017, was reported missing earlier

A convicted rapist jailed for attacking a woman in her home has escaped from an open prison in Lincolnshire.

James Donoghue, 53, was reported missing at about 07:00 BST from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston.

Lincolnshire Police said Donoghue was about 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, balding, with blue eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Officers have said he should not be approached and have urged anyone who sees him to dial 999.

According to previous media reports, Donoghue was jailed in 2009 for raping a woman at knifepoint in Maidstone, Kent.

In 2017, he went missing from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire, but was caught on a train at Waterloo station in London.

He is the second prisoner to go missing from the jail in the past two weeks.

On Tuesday, police renewed an appeal to trace Charley Oakley, who went missing from North Sea Camp on 20 July.

Oakley is known to have links to Essex, Suffolk, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire, the force said.

North Sea Camp is an open prison which houses more than 400 offenders.

